Jerry Jeudy didn’t feel he played up to his standard as a rookie

Getty Images

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy led the Broncos in receiving yards during his rookie season, but he didn’t come away from his first year in the NFL feeling satisfied with his production.

The biggest reason for that was the catches that Jeudy didn’t make over the course of the year. He was credited with 10 drops during the season and had five of them in a December game that helped end the campaign on a down note for the first-round pick.

“No. Not even going to lie, I’m going to tell you, because I feel like I could be — I hold myself to a high standard,” Jeudy said. via USAToday.com. “I feel like the standard I played at my rookie year wasn’t the standard I’m used to playing at. I feel like mostly because all those drops. If I hadn’t had those drops, I probably would be satisfied with my season, but having the drops hurt me.”

Jeudy said he plans to work on “hand-eye coordination drills, the strength in my hands” in order to improve on that front and Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said at the end of the year that he’s confident that Jeudy will improve in time for his second season in Denver.