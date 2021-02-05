Jon Gruden: I think our defense will really benefit from Gus Bradley’s experience

Getty Images

The Raiders have several young defensive players who need to improve for the team to become competitive.

Head coach Jon Gruden believes his new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley is just the man for the job.

In an interview with the team’s website, Gruden touted Bradley’s experience developing the early iterations of Pete Carroll’s defense in Seattle as one reason why he’s excited for 2021.

“He is the founder of the Legion of Boom,” Gruden said. “Richard Sherman wasn’t a first-round draft choice. Kam Chancellor was not a first-round draft choice. Neither was Bobby Wagner or K.J. Wright. He’s been a big part of developing young players. And the thing I’m most excited about is it’s not just Gus Bradley. Richard Smith, the linebackers coach, Ron Milus, the secondary coach — even their assistant secondary coach and quality control man are here.

“This group of men have been problem solving together for four years, five years together. And they’ve done it in the AFC West against some really good quarterbacks. So he’s a great teacher. I think our defense is going to really benefit from his energy and his experience. It’s going to be fun.”

Bradley was the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator from 2009-2012, beginning his tenure under Jim Mora Jr. before Carroll retained him in 2010. Prior to that, he was Gruden’s linebackers coach in Tampa Bay.

But after this week, Gruden might be better off keeping mum on Sherman until the cornerback officially becomes a free agent in March.