Kyle Allen more than halfway to a “full recovery” after ankle surgery

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team is exploring all its options in trying to find a starting quarterback for 2021. Alex Smith, Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinecke all merit consideration.

Allen, an exclusive rights free agent, followed Ron Rivera from Carolina in a trade last offseason. He replaced Dwayne Haskins as the team’s starter in Week 5.

Allen, who turns 25 next month, started four games before he fractured an ankle. Allen’s season ended on injured reserve.

Allen underwent surgery but expects to be fully healthy for the start of training camp. He currently is wearing only a brace on his ankle.

“I’ll be ready,” Allen said Friday during an Instagram Live, via NBC Sports Washington. “Today marked 12 weeks since my surgery, so I think cautiously full recovery is 20 weeks so probably another eight weeks.”

Allen completed 69 percent of his passes for 610 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. But Washington won only one of his four starts.