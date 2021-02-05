Levi’s Stadium to serve as a vaccination site

Getty Images

Continuing an emerging trend across the league, the 49ers announced on Friday that Levi’s Stadium will serve as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

The County of Santa Clara Health System will staff and operate the site, which will open early next week. Initially the stadium will be able to handle 5,000 vaccinations a day, but there are plans to increase the capacity up to 15,000 per day when vaccination supplies increase.

“We recognize the urgent need for an effective and equitable vaccination effort for our community and are proud to partner with the County of Santa Clara to bring this vaccination site online as quickly and efficiently as possible,” 49ers president Al Guido said in a statement. “We have brought every resource at our disposal to bear on this challenge to ensure members of the community we live in each and every day can be vaccinated safely and quickly.”

The 49ers did not play at Levi’s Stadium after Nov. 5, as Santa Clara County instituted a ban on contact sports due to the pandemic. The team played its final three home games at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. — which is also serving as a vaccination site.