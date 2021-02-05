Mike Zimmer on Kirk Cousins: “Kirk’s our guy”

Posted by Mike Florio on February 5, 2021, 6:36 PM EST
Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer left and quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) went over a play during Minnesota Vikings training camp at TCO Performance center Saturday July 28, 2018 in Eagan, MN. ] JERRY HOLT ‚Ä¢ jerry.holt@startribune.com
Getty Images

Some think that San Francisco’s search for a new signal-caller could result in a trade for Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, given Cousins’ Washington connection to Kyle Shanahan.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer sounds disinclined to consider such a deal.

Kirk’s our guy,” Zimmer said Friday on NFL Network. “You know, he had a terrific year this year. We were fourth in the league on offense. We have to get better on defense — we had a lot of injuries and young guys — that’s my job to get it fixed.”

Cousins’ contract pays a reasonable base salary of $21 million in 2021. As of March 19, however, Cousins’ 2022 base salary of $35 million becomes fully guaranteed.

That could make it wise for the Vikings to extend Cousins’ contract. Last year, as Cousins was entering the final year of his original three-year contract, the Vikings and Cousins extended the deal by two seasons.

Extension or not, the Vikings need Cousins in 2021. Without him, it will be very difficult for the offense to perform at a level necessary to win enough games to avoid Zimmer potentially being on the hot seat after the coming season.

15 responses to “Mike Zimmer on Kirk Cousins: “Kirk’s our guy”

  3. The fact that they were fourth in the league in offense with that horrible O-line tells you all you need to know about Kirk. He is not the problem, the line is and has been for a long time.

  5. Kirk’s wife makes him wear his wedding ring on the field to prove he’s all hers. This is more than telling and one reason I hope the Vikings keep extending Kirk.

    Still
    Keep
    On
    Losing!!!! SKOL!!!

  7. I want to hear GM Rick Spielman say he has “no intent” to trade Kirk Cousins and then I will know Cousins is a goner.

  9. No surprise. Anytime there’s a complete one guy at a time bottom-to-top rebuild like the one happening before our eyes in Minnesota, the coach and quarterback are the last to pay the piper. That’s what makes it so much fun to watch! It’s a multi-episode series, not a soon to be forgotten one-off movie!

  10. And Danielle Hunter just had a little “tweak” (that kept him out for the entire season). This guys credibility is the same as his offensive IQ… Zero.

  11. Mike Zimmer is the Kirk Cousins of coaching. These two guys are cut from the same cloth. If you need to win a meaningless game, they’re fine. But if the bright lights come on and there’s a little pressure they both instantly choke.

  14. stellarperformance says:
    February 5, 2021 at 7:08 pm

    ////////////////////////
    Just good enough to beat the Packers in Green Bay, yep, they definitely need to improve.

