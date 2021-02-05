NFL says all stadiums are available as COVID-19 vaccination sites

Getty Images

The NFL wants its stadiums to be used as centers for COVID-19 vaccinations.

In a letter dated February 4, via Axios, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote to President Joe Biden to tell him that all 30 of the league’s stadiums will be available as vaccination sites.

“The NFL and our 32 member clubs are committed to doing our part to ensure that vaccines are as widely accessible in our communities as possible,” Goodell wrote. “To that end, each NFL team will make its stadium available for mass vaccinations of the general public in coordination with local, state, and federal health officials. This is currently being done at seven NFL stadiums today. We can expand our efforts to stadiums across the nation more effectively because many of our clubs have offered their facilities previously as COVID testing centers as well as election sites over the past several months.”

The 49ers announced on Friday that Levi’s Stadium will be used as a site for vaccinations and Goodell’s letter suggests there will be several similar announcements in the near future.