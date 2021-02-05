Ravens re-sign Davontae Harris

Getty Images

When the Ravens released cornerback Davontae Harris off of injured reserve last month, he said no one should be surprised to see him back with the team.

Harris was right about his departure being a procedural move due to league roster rules. He announced on Thursday that he’s re-signed with the team.

Harris was claimed off of waivers from the Broncos in November and appeared in four games for the Ravens before hurting his ankle. He had 10 tackles, a pass defensed, and a forced fumble in those outings.

The Ravens also have Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters, Jimmy Smith, Tavon Young, Anthony Averett, Iman Marshall, Chris Westry, and exclusive rights free agent Khalil Dorsey at cornerback.