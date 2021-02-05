Report: Cameron Brate is expected to play in Super Bowl LV

Getty Images

Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate is one of two injury-related question marks for the Buccaneers with a little more than 48 hours to go before Super Bowl LV gets underway and word right now is that he should be able to go against the Chiefs.

Brate was added to the injury report on Thursday with a back injury and did not take part in Friday’s practice. That led to him being designated as questionable for the final game of the 2020 season.

While Brate did not practice, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that his back is feeling better and that he is expected to be in the lineup.

Brate had 28 catches for 282 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season. He has 11 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown in three postseason contests.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown (knee) is the other questionable Bucs player. He was a full participant in practice the last two days.