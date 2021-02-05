Report: Demarcus Robinson cleared to practice on Friday

Getty Images

There’s good news for the Chiefs as they prepare to head to Tampa for Super Bowl LV.

Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson has been cleared to practice on Friday, per a report from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. He is now eligible to play in Sunday’s game.

Robinson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week as a close contact of a barber who tested positive. Backup center Daniel Kilgore was also placed on the list, but Pelissero reports his exposure was a day later than that of Robinson. Kilgore can be cleared on Saturday if he continues to test negative.

Robinson caught 45 passes for 466 yards with three touchdowns in the regular season. He’s caught one pass on three targets in the postseason.