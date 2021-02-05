Sammy Watkins listed as questionable for Super Bowl LV

Getty Images

The Chiefs have handed in their final injury report of the 2020 season and it includes one question mark for Super Bowl LV.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins said this week that he is “very optimistic” about playing against the Buccaneers despite a calf injury that kept him out of the team’s two playoff wins, but the Chiefs aren’t guaranteeing anything. Watkins has been listed as questionable for the game.

Friday did bring a positive sign about his chances of playing. He was bumped up to full practice after being limited in the other two practices of the week.

Watkins’ contract is up after the Super Bowl, so Sunday’s game may be his final one as a member of the Chiefs organization.

Running back Le'Veon Bell (knee) had been the only other limited participant in practice this week, but joined Watkins in being upgraded on Friday and he did not receive an injury designation. As expected, left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles) and linebacker Willie Gay (knee) have been ruled out.