Report: Steelers hire Chris Morgan as assistant offensive line coach

Getty Images

The Steelers are hiring Chris Morgan as their assistant offensive line coach, TheAthletic.com reports.

Morgan, who recently was let go by new Falcons’ coach Arthur Smith, also interviewed with the Giants.

He has 12 years experience, six as an offensive line coach and six as an assistant offensive line coach.

Morgan was an original member of Dan Quinn’s coaching staff in Atlanta, and he stayed there through the 2020 season. Pro Football Focus named Morgan offensive line coach of the year in 2015.

He was a big part of the Falcons’ record-breaking offense in 2016.

The Falcons, though, allowed 41, 48 and 42 sacks over the past three seasons.