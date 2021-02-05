This year’s Super Bowl MVP won’t be going to Disney World

Getty Images

The catch phrase “I’m going to Disney World” first attached to the Super Bowl MVP in 1987, after Phil Simms won the award after his Giants beat the Broncos. Ten years ago, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (pictured) pulled the Disney duty by winning the Super Bowl XLV MVP award.

This year, the Super Bowl MVP will not be going to Disney World.

Via the Associated Press, the pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of the traditional parade featuring the MVP.

Given that the game is being played in Tampa, it would have been the shortest possible trip from any possible Super Bowl site to Disney World in Orlando.

That said, the commercial will still be filmed, even if the technical answer to the “what are you going to do next?” will be, “I’m not going to Disney World.”

Earlier today, Simms and I did a draft of the non-quarterbacks with the best chance to win the Super Bowl MVP award. Check out the attached video to see who has the best chance to not go to Disney World.