Todd Bowles: Mentally, Devin White reminds me of a younger Ray Lewis

Getty Images

The Buccaneers took linebacker Devin White in the first round of the 2019 draft and it’s fair to say that there hasn’t been any regret about that decision.

White forced three fumbles and returned two for touchdowns while making 91 tackles as a rookie. He had 140 tackles and nine sacks in the 2020 regular season and has added an interception and two fumble recoveries in the team’s last two playoff outings.

During an appearance on NFL Media’s Huddle and Flow podcast, defensive coordinator Todd Bowles highlighted a different part of White’s makeup while discussing his impact on the team. Bowles did so by making a comparison to one of the best linebackers of all time.

“He’s an old-school player; he loves to play the game,” Bowles said. “Mentally, he reminds me of a younger Ray Lewis — not physically, because Ray was one of the greatest I’ve ever seen play the game. But mentally, just the energy he brings per play and he’s working toward just getting guys around him to gravitate and make plays. He has that type of energy.”

Lewis won a pair of Super Bowls during his Hall of Fame career. White will try for his first on Sunday.