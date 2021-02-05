Tom Brady tops the list of merchandising sales, Patrick Mahomes is second

Getty Images

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will face off in Sunday’s Super Bowl to decide the NFL champion for the 2020 season. The champion in merchandising sales already has been declared.

The NFLPA released the latest numbers of merchandising sales for NFL players from the period covering March 1 to Nov. 30. Brady, who changed teams this offseason, not surprisingly leads the list. Mahomes is second.

Quarterbacks hold the first five spots and eight of the top 10. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is sixth and 49ers tight end George Kittle is ninth.

The NFLPA top-50 player sales list is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed, NFL player-branded merchandise sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by more than 80 NFLPA licensees. Licensed product categories include trading cards, game jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, pennants, collectible figurines, matted and framed photos, bobbleheads, plush, drinkware, pet products and more:

1. Tom Brady, Buccaneers

2. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

3. Lamar Jackson, Ravens

4. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

5. Joe Burrow, Bengals

6. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

7. Russell Wilson, Seahawks

8. Aaron Rodgers, Packers

9. George Kittle, 49ers

10. Cam Newton, Patriots

11. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

12. Josh Jacobs, Raiders

13. Josh Allen, Bills

14. Julian Edelman, Patriots

15. Baker Mayfield, Browns

16. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

17. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys

18. Drew Brees, Saints

19. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

20. Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers

21. Julio Jones, Falcons

22. Saquon Barkley, Giants

23. Khalil Mack, Bears

24. Nick Bosa, 49ers

25. T.J. Watt, Steelers

26. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

27. Alvin Kamara, Saints

28. Kyler Murray, Cardinals

29. Travis Kelce, Chiefs

30. Odell Beckham Jr., Browns

31. Leighton Vander Esch, Cowboys

32. Aaron Donald, Rams

33. Derrick Henry, Titans

34. Michael Thomas, Saints

35. Amari Cooper, Cowboys

36. Nick Chubb, Browns

37. Carson Wentz, Eagles

38. DK Metcalf, Seahawks

39. Justin Herbert, Chargers

40. Deshaun Watson, Texans

41. Derek Carr, Raiders

42. Adam Thielen, Vikings

43. Dalvin Cook, Vikings

44. Chase Young, Washington

45. Todd Gurley, Falcons

46. Mike Evans, Buccaneers

47. DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals

48. Joey Bosa, Chargers

49. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

50. Davante Adams, Packers