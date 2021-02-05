Tom Brady tops the list of merchandising sales, Patrick Mahomes is second

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will face off in Sunday’s Super Bowl to decide the NFL champion for the 2020 season. The champion in merchandising sales already has been declared.
The NFLPA released the latest numbers of merchandising sales for NFL players from the period covering March 1 to Nov. 30. Brady, who changed teams this offseason, not surprisingly leads the list. Mahomes is second.
Quarterbacks hold the first five spots and eight of the top 10. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is sixth and 49ers tight end George Kittle is ninth.
The NFLPA top-50 player sales list is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed, NFL player-branded merchandise sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by more than 80 NFLPA licensees. Licensed product categories include trading cards, game jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, pennants, collectible figurines, matted and framed photos, bobbleheads, plush, drinkware, pet products and more:
1. Tom Brady, Buccaneers
2. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
3. Lamar Jackson, Ravens
4. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins
5. Joe Burrow, Bengals
6. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
7. Russell Wilson, Seahawks
8. Aaron Rodgers, Packers
9. George Kittle, 49ers
10. Cam Newton, Patriots
11. Dak Prescott, Cowboys
12. Josh Jacobs, Raiders
13. Josh Allen, Bills
14. Julian Edelman, Patriots
15. Baker Mayfield, Browns
16. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
17. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys
18. Drew Brees, Saints
19. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers
20. Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers
21. Julio Jones, Falcons
22. Saquon Barkley, Giants
23. Khalil Mack, Bears
24. Nick Bosa, 49ers
25. T.J. Watt, Steelers
26. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
27. Alvin Kamara, Saints
28. Kyler Murray, Cardinals
29. Travis Kelce, Chiefs
30. Odell Beckham Jr., Browns
31. Leighton Vander Esch, Cowboys
32. Aaron Donald, Rams
33. Derrick Henry, Titans
34. Michael Thomas, Saints
35. Amari Cooper, Cowboys
36. Nick Chubb, Browns
37. Carson Wentz, Eagles
38. DK Metcalf, Seahawks
39. Justin Herbert, Chargers
40. Deshaun Watson, Texans
41. Derek Carr, Raiders
42. Adam Thielen, Vikings
43. Dalvin Cook, Vikings
44. Chase Young, Washington
45. Todd Gurley, Falcons
46. Mike Evans, Buccaneers
47. DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals
48. Joey Bosa, Chargers
49. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
50. Davante Adams, Packers