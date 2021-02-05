Trevor Lawrence has labrum injury in left shoulder

Getty Images

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s path to becoming the first overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft will include some repair work on his left shoulder.

Lawrence’s agents announced, via multiple reporters, that their client has a labrum injury in that shoulder. It will need to be repaired surgically and that has led to a change of plans for him to throw in front of teams.

Lawrence will throw for teams on February 12 rather than at Clemson’s Pro Day. It seems unlikely that one throwing session would do anything to impact Jacksonville’s decision with the top pick, but that means they’ll still get a chance to see him in action before making anything official.

Per the reports, Lawrence’s doctors are confident he’ll be fine in time for his first NFL training camp.