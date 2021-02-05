Tyreek Hill has lobbied for more playing time for Byron Pringle

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is lobbying the coaching staff not for more balls to be thrown his way, but for more opportunities for fellow receiver Byron Pringle.

Pringle is usually a backup receiver and special teams player, but he’s been a starter in the postseason, and Hill said he went to wide receivers coach Greg Lewis to ask for Pringle to get more opportunities.

“I talked to [Lewis] about that,” Hill said, via ArrowheadPride.com. “I was like ‘y’all need to start getting Pringle some more chances man. Here’s a guy that doesn’t complain about his job, he comes in and works; whatever y’all tell him to do, he does it.’”

Pringle is also the Chiefs’ kickoff returner, and Hill said he thinks Pringle can make a big impact in the Super Bowl on special teams.

“We got to score on special teams. We got to get Byron Pringle in the end zone,” Hill said.

That would go a long way toward getting the Chiefs their second consecutive championship.