Washington names Jim Hostler senior offensive assistant, Drew Terrell WR coach

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team announced a couple of title changes for members of Ron Rivera’s coaching staff.

Jim Hostler will be moving from wide receivers coach to senior offensive assistant. Drew Terrell will take over as the wide receivers coach after assisting Hostler with the group during the 2020 season.

Hostler and Terrell both came from Carolina to Washington after Rivera was hired as the team’s head coach. Hostler spent one year coaching the wideouts in Carolina and has also worked for the Packers, Colts, Bills, Ravens, 49ers, Jets, Saints, and Chiefs over the last 20-plus years.

Terrell was a quality control coach for the Panthers during Rivera’s final two seasons with the team. He was an assistant coach at the University of Michigan and played for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh at Stanford.