Aaron Rodgers wins his third NFL MVP award, putting him in elite company

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers has only one Super Bowl ring. He now has three league MVP awards.

The Associated Press announced Rodgers as the winner of the league’s biggest on-field honor for 2020, the third time he has won MVP.

Johnny Unitas, Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, Jim Brown and Tom Brady are the only other players ever to have won the MVP award more than twice. Manning won it a record five times.

Rodgers also won the award in 2011 and 2014.

“It is really special to have won it in my fourth year as a starter and now to win it in my 13th year as a starter in a new offense is pretty amazing and something I am very proud of,” Rodgers told the Associated Press, “To have sustained success and be able to play your best football at 37 in my 16th season is something I take a lot of pride in.”

The announcement was not a surprise considering he received 46 of 50 votes for the quarterback position on the All-Pro team selected by the Associated Press, which is the same voters who select the MVP. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen received two votes each on the All-Pro team.

Those AP voters then vote for one MVP, with no second or third choices.

For the MVP award, Rodgers received 44 votes followed by Allen with four and Mahomes with two.

Rodgers led the league with a 121.5 passer rating, the second-best in NFL history. He threw 48 touchdowns and only five interceptions, and the Packers had an NFC-best 13-3 record.

It marks the eighth consecutive year a quarterback has won the award, dating to 2012 when then-Vikings running back Adrian Peterson took home league MVP honors.