Alan Faneca finally gets call to Canton, earning election in Class of 2021

Getty Images

Alan Faneca was a Hall of Fame finalist for a sixth time in 2021. He finally is a Hall of Famer.

Faneca got his call to the Hall on Saturday as part of the Class of 2021. He was the fourth Hall of Famer announced of an expected eight new electees, joining Charles Woodson, Calvin Johnson and Drew Pearson.

Faneca’s election likely came down to the 48 selectors picking him over Tony Boselli, the only other offensive lineman on the ballot. Faneca and Boselli were passed over for Steve Hutchinson last year.

Faneca played 10 seasons with the Steelers, who made him the 26th overall selection in 1998, two with the Jets and closed out his career with the Cardinals in 2010. He made nine consecutive Pro Bowls and six times was first-team All-Pro. He also won a Super Bowl ring.

Faneca was part of the NFL’s 2000s All-Decade Team, leaving fullback Lorenzo Neal and quarterback Tom Brady as the only members of that all-decade team not in the Hall of Fame.