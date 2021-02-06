Antonio Brown, Cameron Brate, Sammy Watkins are all expected to play in the Super Bowl

Getty Images

Three players were listed as questionable for Super Bowl LV and all of them are expected to be on the field in Tampa on Sunday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Cameron Brate are expected to join Chiefs wide receiver in playing for the Lombardi Trophy.

Brown missed the NFC Championship Game with a knee injury, but practiced all week and moved up to full participation in their last two sessions. Brate made his first appearance on the injury report on Thursday, but his back appears to be well enough to make his first Super Bowl appearance.

Watkins missed the Chiefs’ two playoff wins with a calf injury. He’ll be trying for a second straight Super Bowl ring on Sunday.