Brian Daboll is the assistant coach of the year

Getty Images

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll’s season ended earlier than he would have liked, but his work helping the Bills to the AFC Championship Game earned him an award on Saturday night.

Daboll has been named the assistant coach of the year by the Associated Press. The award was given out at the NFL Honors show in Tampa on Saturday.

The Bills finished second in the league in points scored and yards from scrimmage while going 13-3 and winning the AFC East. Quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs each had career seasons while playing in Daboll’s scheme.

“I think it is important to develop relationships with your players and make sure they understand you care about them not just as players but as people off the field, that is the first thing,” Daboll said. “The second thing is those guys, they have a very similar mindset and personality, and they hit it off I would say off the field. They got together in Florida in the offseason along with the other receivers, tight ends, backs, started to develop a relationship there, and it continued to grow.”

Daboll is the second straight offensive coordinator to win the award. Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman took the prize last year.

Daboll received 28 of the 50 votes. Former Rams defensive coordinator and new Chargers head coach Brandon Staley was second with 5.5 votes. Daboll also interviewed for the Chargers job, but will have to wait at least one more year for a chance to move up to a head coaching position.