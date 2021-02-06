Britt Reid won’t be going to Tampa with the Chiefs

Getty Images

Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, will not be traveling to Tampa Bay for Super Bowl LV. According to the team, Britt Reid will remain in Kansas City.

Britt Reid was involved in a Thursday night car crash that injured two children, one seriously. He admitted to having two or three drinks.

Reid struck two cars that had pulled over. One car had run out of gas, and the driver of the other car stopped to provide assistance.

“The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving outside linebackers coach Britt Reid,” the team said in a statement issued on Friday. “We are in the process of gathering information, and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.”

Britt Reid joined the Chiefs in 2013, the year his father became the head coach. Britt Reid served as quality control coach for two years (2013-14), assistant defensive line coach (2015), and defensive line coach (2016-18). Britt Reid became the outside linebackers coach in 2019.