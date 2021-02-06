Bruce Arians: If you need a speech to get fired up, you’re in the wrong game

Getty Images

Bruce Arians won’t be going all Knute Rockne on his players before Super Bowl LV.

Arians told pool reporter Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times at the Buccaneers’ final practice today that he’ll briefly address the team this evening but mostly just to introduce a highlight tape of the NFC Championship Game, and otherwise it will just be normal pregame meetings as if the Super Bowl were any other game.

“I’ll talk tonight,” Arians said. “It’s not very long. We watch a video that we have a lot of fun with from our last game when we win. Then the offense, defense and special teams will meet in the morning.”

Arians said he doesn’t think the team needs a rah-rah speech.

“No, like I told them, if you need a speech to get fired up to play football, you’re in the wrong game,” Arians said. “I have to laugh when people bring in speakers and stuff. I don’t know the message they’re going to bring. There’s only one voice in this one.”

That will be Arians’ voice, and it won’t be a lot different than what he has told the team all season.