Buccaneers elevate Drew Stanton, Ted Larsen for Super Bowl LV

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have made their final practice squad elevations for Super Bowl LV.

Quarterback Drew Stanton and offensive lineman Ted Larsen will be available for Tampa Bay in Sunday’s matchup against Kansas City. Larsen has been elevated from the practice squad four previous times between the regular season and postseason. He played limited snaps in the Bucs playoff victories over Washington and New Orleans.

Stanton is being elevated for the first time since signing with Tampa Bay’s practice squad on Dec. 25. He previously played for Bruce Arians in Arizona for four seasons and joined the Buccaneers after Josh Rosen left the practice squad to sign with the 49ers.

Aside from Tom Brady, the Buccaneers have quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin on the 53-man roster.