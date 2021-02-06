Charles Woodson elected to Hall of Fame on first ballot

Getty Images

Charles Woodson won the Heisman Trophy in 1997. That was his biggest individual achievement until Saturday night.

Woodson now also can call himself a Pro Football Hall of Famer.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Woodson’s election into the Class of 2021 during the NFL Honors show. Woodson, 44, earned the honor in his first year of eligibility.

He was almost as much of a shoo-in as Peyton Manning.

The Raiders made Woodson the fourth overall choice in 1998, and the defensive back played 11 years in Oakland — during two different stints — and seven in Green Bay. Woodson was a nine-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro and earned a Super Bowl ring.

He won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, and, in 2009, was named Defensive Player of the Year. Woodson also was on the NFL’s all-decade team for the 2000s.

Woodson finished his career with 65 interceptions, 183 pass breakups and 13 defensive touchdowns.