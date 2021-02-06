Chase Young earns Defensive Rookie of the Year

Getty Images

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young appeared the safest choice in the 2020 draft, and he lived up to all expectations in his first season.

The Washington defensive end capped off his debut season with Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. He received 42 1/2 votes to 4 1/2 for Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn. Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen received two and Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr. one.

“Definitely, I feel like that [having fun] is the reason I play the game,” Young told the Associated Press. “Even from the first time I was a kid, I loved the game. I definitely like to have fun when I am out there playing.”

In the final seven games of the season, the No. 2 overall choice totaled four sacks, eight quarterback hits, five tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, three recovered fumbles and a touchdown. It helped Washington secure the NFC East title.

Young finished the year with 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

He becomes the third consecutive pass rusher to win the award and the first player in team history to take home the award.