Chiefs make final roster moves for Super Bowl LV

Getty Images

The Chiefs have made their last roster moves of the season.

Just before Super Bowl LV, the Chiefs have placed left tackle Eric Fisher and linebacker Willie Gay on injured reserve, elevated wide receiver Marcus Kemp and quarterback Matt Moore from the practice squad to the active roster, activated tight end Deon Yelder from injured reserve and signed linebacker Chris Lammons from the practice squad to the active roster.

None of those moves is particularly significant; Fisher and Gay had already been ruled out for Sunday’s game, and it’s not clear that any of the players added to the active roster today will actually play tomorrow.

The only remaining injury question on the Chiefs is wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who is listed as questionable but is expected to play.