Former Steelers scout Bill Nunn earns election into Hall of Fame

Getty Images

Former Steelers scout Bill Nunn has earned election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame is announcing the Class of 2021 during the NFL Honors show Saturday night.

Nunn died in 2014 at the age of 89.

He was the only contributor candidate on the ballot for the class and received the necessary 80 percent approval for election.

Nunn worked as a sportswriter at the Pittsburgh Courier, one of the most influential publications serving predominantly Black communities in the United States. His knowledge of players and coaches affiliated with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) led to a job with the Steelers in 1968 that became a 45-year “second career.”

Nunn helped build the Steelers’ dynasty of the 1970s as the team selected John Stallworth, Mel Blount and Donnie Shell from HBCUs. He also found talent at small colleges, including Jack Lambert at Kent State. All four players are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.