History says Kansas City’s Week 12 win over Tampa Bay won’t mean much on Sunday

Posted by Mike Florio on February 6, 2021, 11:15 AM EST
Super Bowl XXXVI: St. Louis Rams Vs. New England Patriots
Getty Images

Yes, the Chiefs beat the Buccaneers in Week 12, in Tampa. On the surface, that gives Kansas City the edge in the rematch on Sunday.

History tells a different story.

Via the Washington Post, Super Bowl LV entails the 14th rematch of a regular-season meeting. The team that won the regular-season game has a losing record in round two.

The 6-7 record by teams that won the first game includes an 0-4 record by teams from the AFC.

Of the 13 times it has happened, the last three have involved Tom Brady. In 2001, the Rams beat the Patriots during the regular season. In Super Bowl XXXVI, the Patriots won the rematch. Six years later, the Giants stunned New England after an exciting Week 17 contest that cemented the Patriots’ perfect season.

Four years after that, the Patriots lost to the Giants by four points in the regular season — and then lost against to the Giants by four points in the playoffs.

So Brady is 0-1 when his team won in the regular season, and 1-1 when his team lost in the regular season.

What does any of it mean? Not much. And that’s the point: The fact that the Chiefs and Buccaneers played in Week 12 and that the Chiefs won the game means not much at all on Sunday, when they play again.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “History says Kansas City’s Week 12 win over Tampa Bay won’t mean much on Sunday

  1. I’m going to hold my breath through the game & hope Brady wins. Otherwise, next month is going to be a chorus of Brady fell off the cliff (this time for real).

  3. Comparing outcomes 4 years apart?. It is a weak comparison at best and in reality worthless. The teams would hardly resemble each other. Same season comparison is a far better way to look at things. The score in the first game was close, but in reality the Chiefs crushed the Bucs.

  4. The Saints beat Tampa Bay in the regular season.

    The Packers beat Tampa Bay in the regular season.

    The Chiefs best Tampa Bay in the regular season.

  7. The Bucs D will maroon Mahomey.

    TampaBrady will keep the ship afloat and bury the treasure on Pirate Island.

  8. The chiefs could spot TB 10 points and still beat them! Chiefs 38-21. Brsady is gonna be 6-4 after this Super Bowl loss!! The defensive backfield of the Bucs CANNOT cover the Chiefs WR or TE!!

  9. “Otherwise, next month is going to be a chorus of Brady fell off the cliff”

    The poor little Brady haters have been screaming that after every loss he’s had for at least 5 if not closer to 10 years.

    They can’t wait to breathlessly shout that “it’s over” and “Brady is finished!” They did that after the SB loss to the Eagles even though he threw for over 500 yards. They’re not capable of rational thought when it comes to Tom.

    Hasn’t worked out too well for them so far.

  10. Chiefs are gonna put away the Bucs and Mahomes will win his 2nd MVP of SB. Chiefs blow out 38-21

  11. jeffouzala says:
    February 6, 2021 at 11:53 am
    The Saints beat Tampa Bay in the regular season.

    The Packers beat Tampa Bay in the regular season.

    The Chiefs best Tampa Bay in the regular season.

    — The Packers LOST to The Bucs in the Regular season- 38-10 I believe was the score and they we’re supposed to beat The Bucs in the “frozen tundra” that is Lambeau Field- and lost again.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.