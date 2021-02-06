Jim Leonhard passes on chance to become Packers’ defensive coordinator

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 28 Northwestern at Wisconsin
The Packers will have plenty of changes in 2021. One of them will not entail adding Jim Leonhard to Matt LaFleur’s coaching staff.

Per multiple reports, Leonhard turned down a chance to become the next defensive coordinator in Green Bay. Instead, he’ll continue to serve as defensive coordinator at Wisconsin.

It was me choosing UW,” Leonhard told Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal. “I want to stay at UW. I want to be at this level right now. Extremely flattered. Awesome opportunity. But it was not the right time for me to go back to the NFL.”

Leonard, 38, spent 10 seasons in the NFL as an undersized defensive back. He became defensive backs coach at Wisconsin in 2016, and he added the defensive coordinator title in 2017.

30 responses to “Jim Leonhard passes on chance to become Packers’ defensive coordinator

  1. He wanted to stay at UW making millions less…..oooorrrrrr…….he knows Green Bay is where DCs go to die!

  2. Can’t really blame him. It doesn’t make sense to leave just to coach less talented players and inevitably become the next scapegoat for our incompetent head coach.

  7. Stupid he aint. Ya his heart might be at Wisconsin but he’s not taking on the task of trying to make the pack defense better with all the lack of talent they have.
    No one is going to make slow safeties and corners faster. No one is going to get the corners to play better even though all have had at least 3 seasons of learning.
    They have no real linebackers you ever heard of and the pass rush got old very fast this year with the Smiths gasping for air all season long.
    No this is a multi year project and only if the GM drafts some talent.

  8. I remember Leonhard when he fist stepped on the field as an undersized rookie at Bills training camp. Always loved his ‘try hard’ but laughed at his utter reliability in always being one step late in making plays and supporting the CBs. It was uncanny how he knew what to do, but didn’t have the ability to do it.

    Translating that into a 10-year career is a testiment to his smarts and character, as he sure didn’t have a lot of natural talent.

    Glad to see that coaching is where he’ll make his real mark.

  10. He didn’t want to be the next fall guy for Rogers failures

    When you D gets you EIGHT turnovers in two conference championship games you should win at least one of them.

  11. arealisticpackerfan says:
    February 6, 2021 at 11:41 am
    Can’t really blame him. It doesn’t make sense to leave just to coach less talented players and inevitably become the next scapegoat for our incompetent head coach.

    //////////.

    I know you’re just trolling. We all do it, maybe none better than Packers vs Vikings fans.

    But I do wonder, after you’ve posted and are feeling good about yourself – and maybe text your best buddy a picture of your clever post – what happens when you realize you’re comparing the most iconic team in the game’s history (with a full trophy case) to yours? Is it tough? Do you get it?

    Asking for a friend.

  12. Wow! Leonhard is a great coordinator. Still, lots of work and growth remains for him at the UW. He’ll have his pick of NFL DC and NCAA HC gigs in the next few years.

  14. For those saying he turned down the job because he didn’t want to go to a poor franchise he has turned down other opportunities in the past. His goal is to be head coach of the Badgers.

  15. You know your organization is a dumpster fire when you get passed up for a college gig! No one wants to join that sinking ship.

  16. I’m disappointed, but he’ll be in the NFL when he decides he wants to be. He’ll be great once he gets there. People have been underestimating him since he was a freshman walk-on in Madison.

  17. Not surprising.
    He’s a Wisconsin boy through and through and the heir apparent to take over and lead the Badgers when Paul Chryst finally decides to step down.
    I can’t say I’m not disappointed, but we all get it.

  18. Jim Leonhard was an overlooked and underrated safety, partly due to his size, and partly because he’s white… but it’s awesome to see him flourishing post-playing career, and being in control of his own destiny

  19. Smart choice. Hone your skills and make the leap at a good opportunity. Rodgers wants more money which will cost the D skill players. Back to one and done Rodgers. Get them stats aAron.

  23. It’s a no-lose situation for football fans in Wisconsin. Would have been nice to see what Leonhard could do as an NFL coordinator, but not a bad thing to have him back in the fold of the Wisconsin Badgers.

  24. Part of me is dissapointed but then again Leonhard makes more than most nfl coordinators and is a stallwort on the recruiting trail. Him going to Green Bay would have hurt the Badgers more than it would have helped the Packers. I have heard that Chryst does not want to coach for a long time and I’m pretty confident they have a handshake agreement that Leonhard will take over the Badger program when Chryst decides to retire. I understand his decision.

  25. No salary cap in college football….plus he’s got a good gig in Madison and is the heir apparent to Chryst

  26. Coach free from common sense must be going bonkers! He said it was a guarantee! Silly trolls

  27. Lets see,

    1. Bottom feeder defense, check
    2. Traditionally horrific, check
    3. No pro bowl talent, check

    Rest my case you honor!

  29. Weird, the Badgers head coach isn’t that old, so a succession plan doesn’t appear to be the reason. Maybe he just wants to stick to the college game, or not live in Green Bay.

  30. Leonhard is a UW guy. He has a pretty nice gig and can probably stay there until he retires. Name any NFL job where a coach can go and stay until he retires. I’m sure he makes enough money and probably enjoys his job a much more than trying to coach the spoiled brats in the NFL who only care about money.

