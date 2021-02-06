Jim Leonhard passes on chance to become Packers’ defensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Packers will have plenty of changes in 2021. One of them will not entail adding Jim Leonhard to Matt LaFleur’s coaching staff.

Per multiple reports, Leonhard turned down a chance to become the next defensive coordinator in Green Bay. Instead, he’ll continue to serve as defensive coordinator at Wisconsin.

“It was me choosing UW,” Leonhard told Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal. “I want to stay at UW. I want to be at this level right now. Extremely flattered. Awesome opportunity. But it was not the right time for me to go back to the NFL.”

Leonard, 38, spent 10 seasons in the NFL as an undersized defensive back. He became defensive backs coach at Wisconsin in 2016, and he added the defensive coordinator title in 2017.