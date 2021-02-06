John Lynch’s Hall of Fame dream finally comes true, appropriately in Tampa

Getty Images

John Lynch received a phone call each of the past seven years after Selection Saturday. Fourteen of 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists from both 2014 and 2015 have busts in Canton already.

Yet, Lynch kept getting overlooked.

As it turned out, Lynch’s induction into the Hall of Fame is apropos.

His day came Saturday in Tampa, where he spent 11 seasons with the Buccaneers, as the Hall of Fame announced the former safety as a member of the Class of 2021.

Lynch, 49, now is General Manager of the 49ers.

The Bucs made Lynch a third-round choice in 1993. He played 15 seasons, the final four with Denver, and now is in the Rings of Honor for both the Bucs and the Broncos. Vince Lombardi, Eric Dickerson, Reggie White, Charles Haley and Marshall Faulk are among others to hold that distinction.

Lynch’s nine Pro Bowls are tied for second among safeties, and he twice made All-Pro.

He played 224 games with 191 starts and totaled 1,054 tackles, 13 sacks, 26 interceptions, 16 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and 100 passes defended.