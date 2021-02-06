Kevin Stefanski named Coach of the Year

Getty Images

When he was hired a year ago, Kevin Stefanski became the Browns’ seventh coach in nine years, counting interim coach Gregg Williams in 2018. The change in coaches was a good indication of how bad the franchise had been.

They had not made the postseason since 2002. They had not had a winning record since 2007. They had not won a playoff game since 1994.

Yet, in Stefanski’s first season, the Browns went 11-5, earned a wild-card berth and beat the Steelers in a wild-card game.

That made Stefanski an easy choice for the NFL’s Coach of the Year award.

Stefanski and Brian Flores were neck-and-neck for the award heading into Week 17, but the Dolphins lost to finish outside the postseason and the Browns won to get into the postseason. That decided the award.