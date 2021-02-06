Kirk Cousins holds all the contractual cards in Minnesota

Posted by Mike Florio on February 6, 2021, 9:17 AM EST
Kirk Cousins has plenty of leverage now. He’ll have even more later — and that’s when he apparently intends to use it.

In a recent visit to PFT PM, Cousins made two things clear about his future with the Vikings. First, he wants to finish his career in Minnesota. Second, he’s content to play out the two remaining years of his contract. That necessarily makes his status beyond 2022 with the Vikings uncertain.

“I want to be with the Vikings for as long as they’ll have me and as long as I can play football,” Cousins said. “As far as how long I play, it’s so year to year. We’ve seen so much change happen in this league when you just look back a year ago to now. I’m sure a year from now will be no different. Tom Brady, Drew Brees have set the bar so high playing into their early 40s. I don’t know that I want to play that long, but I do think that to be able to play into your late 30s and to play long enough for my two young boys — I’ve got two boys, Cooper and Turner. They’re only three and almost two. I’d like to play long enough where they can come to practice, watch me play, and really remember it and appreciate it. I got a few more years to be able to do that.”

Still, Cousins currently has only two years under contract. Given that a $35 million base salary for 2022 becomes fully guaranteed on March 19, it could make sense to extend the contract now. It makes much more sense next year. Cousins sounds like he’s not willing to do a new deal in either offseason.

“Honestly, I just signed the extension last offseason and it really doesn’t kick in ’til this coming year,” Cousins said. “It’s a two-year deal. Those two years begin with 2021. . . . I think it’s more about going out there next season and the year after that and playing at a high enough level that would justify being able to do another deal beyond that. That’s really where my focus is. As I said earlier, would like to be a Viking for the remainder of my career. I’ve got to play well enough to make that happen.”

Cousins’ current deal doesn’t have a no-tag clause. But he doesn’t need one. With a cap number of $45 million in 2022 and with the franchise-tag rule guaranteeing him a 44-percent bump for 2023 (the two applications of the franchise tag by Washington carry over for the purposes of triggering the ultra-expensive third franchise tag), it would cost the Vikings $64.8 million to apply the franchise tag after his contract expires.

In other words, Cousins — who maximized his leverage by playing on a year-to-year basis in 2015, 2016, and 2017 in Washington — sounds willing to make $56 million over the next two years and then hit the open market, or to negotiate his next contract with the Vikings knowing that he has a guaranteed path to the open market if the Vikings don’t offer him what he wants.

This mindset gives the Vikings even more reason to consider trading him, frankly. However, coach Mike Zimmer needs Cousins, because without Cousins the Vikings would likely take the kind of step backward that would increase the likelihood that Zimmer won’t last beyond 2021.

18 responses to “Kirk Cousins holds all the contractual cards in Minnesota

  1. The worst mistake the Vikings have made in a long time was to extend Zimmer, Cousins and Spielman last off season. They should have started a full
    rebuild after the 2019 season.

  2. I say this as a Bills fan with no skin in the game but what a mess that front office has caused with Cousins contracts. Zimmer seems doomed either way.

  3. This guy has made more money than any incredibly average quarterback in the history of the league. He surely has a career in sales when his football career is over.

  4. Which is why the Vikings NEED to draft a legitimate QB prospect this year or next. Otherwise they will have zero leverage 2023 if Kirk keeps being Kirk(great numbers but lacking that “it” factor).

  5. The Vikes and the Bears:

    Should: Blow it all up and rebuild because at best they’ll be a fringe playoff team if they “make a run.”

    Will: Think they’re a few players away, make deals and sign players, be fringe playoff teams and have it to blow it up eventually anyway.

    But hey, at least the Bears won an NFC Title in the past 15 years. It’s been 45 for the Vikes.

  6. He has been betting on himself for the last few years and it has been working well. Sounds like he intends to keep doing it.

  7. Bunch of comments about the team and what a mediocre QB he is.

    The focus should be on what a stud Captain Kirk is for betting on himself. It takes a lot of self-confidence to turn down guaranteed millions for the opportunity to make even more guaranteed millions. Would you turn down guaranteed $30 million to maybe make $80 million later? There’s a reason Kirk seems to be unique in how he handles his contracts. I hope he keeps squeezes every penny from the team(s) that he can. NFL teams do everything they can to burn guys financially. It’s refreshing to see someone do it back to them when the risk that he’s carrying is so high.

  12. > This guy has made more money than any incredibly average quarterback in the history of the league. He surely has a career in sales when his football career is over.

    Joe Flacco says “I’ve been a lot less than average and made a lot more than that dummy Kirk”

  14. Whatever Cousins is selling the NFL keeps buying. WA cost themselves by tagging him two years in a row and they also drastically inflated the QB market by doing so.

    Hey, remember when Osweiler went to Houston and they were ridiculed for paying him $17 million per season? Doesn’t that seem quaint how? THAT WAS 2016!

  15. Kirk is an average QB at best. Will never understand why Vikings management let him hold all the leverage. More years of mediocrity. Spielman must go!

  16. New contract? He may be out of the league by then. Has enough money to just walk away. For sure the Vikings aren’t going anywhere. And he is not exactly the guy you would look into trading for.

  17. The Vikings are setting themselves up to be a competitive 2nd or 3rd place team. That will make the owner lots of money. I’m not sure every owner is in it to win Super Bowls. If they were, they’d keep trying until they found an elite QB. If a guy is good enough to make over $30 million a year, he must be pretty good, but the super bowl is reserved for the elite. Not the pretty good. But in reality, only one team wins and 31 teams lose. Maybe some owners think that it’s not realistic to shoot for the super bowl, so why even try. As long as the fans keep spending their money, nothing is going to change. The Vikings have a very loyal fan base. I don’t think they’re going away anytime soon. Now, if Green Bay starts winning Super Bowls, Vikings fans might get a little more vocal, but they’ll support their team.

  18. The Vikings are right behind the Rams in the Cliffs Notes versions of how to really screw up your team compounding mistakes on QBs…

