Ravens to hire Tee Martin as wide receivers coach

Getty Images

Tom Brady is about to play in his 10th Super Bowl.

One of the six quarterbacks selected before him in the 2000 draft just got a new job.

Tee Martin is one of several new coaches on the Ravens’ 2021 staff, according to multiple reports. The Steelers picked Martin at No. 163 overall in the fifth round in 2000 and now he’ll be the Ravens’ wide receivers coach.

Martin was most recently at the college level as Tennessee’s assistant head coach and wide receivers coach. He spent 2012-2018 as an offensive assistant for USC.

His playing career was significantly shorter than that of Brady. He appeared in one game for Pittsburgh in 2001 and two for the Raiders in 2003. He finished his career 6-of-16 passing for 69 yards with an interception.

Martin is one of two men hired to help replace new Texans head coach David Culley. Baltimore added Keith Williams as a passing game specialist. He is a former Nebraska WRs coach who has since become a private instructor working with players like Sammy Watkins, Davante Adams, and Tyreek Hill.

Culley was the Ravens’ assistant head coach, wide receivers coach, and passing game coordinator.

Baltimore has also reportedly added Wayne State linebackers coach Jay Peterson as assistant line coach and Charleston Southern defensive line coach Jason Brooks as assistant defensive line coach. Brooks was previously on Baltimore’s staff in 2012.