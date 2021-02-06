Report: Broncos hiring Christian Parker as defensive backs coach

Getty Images

The Broncos have found their new defensive backs coach from a team in the NFC.

Denver will hire Christian Parker for the position, according to a report from Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post.

Parker was a defensive quality control coach with Green Bay for the last two seasons. He worked as a defensive analyst at Texas A&M in 2018. He also spent time coaching at William & Mary and Norfolk State over the last few years.

Parker replaces Renaldo Hill, who departed the Broncos to become the Chargers defensive coordinator.