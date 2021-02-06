Report: Colts promoting Klayton Adams to tight ends coach

Getty Images

Colts offensive assistant coach Klayton Adams planned on joining Arizona State’s coaching staff. But now he’ll be back in Indianapolis with a promotion.

Adams was Indianapolis’ assistant offensive line coach for the past two seasons and was slated to become Arizona State’s offensive line coach/run-game coordinator. But he’s changed course and will be the Colts’ tight ends coach in 2021, per a report from Albert Breer of SI.com.

Breer also reports Adams drew interest from other teams.

Adams spent 14 years coaching at the collegiate level before going to Indianapolis in 2019.