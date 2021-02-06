Report: Eagles are expected to trade Carson Wentz in “coming days”

Getty Images

Carson Wentz‘s time in Philadelphia appears to be at an end.

The Eagles will trade Wentz in the coming days, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen. The duo reports the deal could occur as early as this week and that Philadelphia is seeking “a Matthew Stafford package” in exchange for Wentz’s services.

The Rams agreed to trade Jared Goff, two first-round picks, and a third-round pick in exchange for Stafford.

That backs up a separate report from the Philadelphia Inquirer on Friday, which cited two unnamed NFL sources who believed the franchise was close to trading Wentz.

The Colts and Bears are believed to be two destinations where Wentz could land. Wentz worked with Colts head coach Frank Reich in Philadelphia for the first two years of his career, with Reich the club’s offensive coordinator.

Wentz completed only 57.4 percent of his passes in 2020 for 2,620 yards with 16 touchdowns and 15 picks. Though he played only 12 games, he ended the year leading the league in interceptions and 50 sacks.

Indianapolis General Manager Chris Ballard sidestepped the question of trading for Wentz in a radio interview a few days ago. Not doing so would have constituted tampering.

If the Eagles agree to a deal, it would not become official until the new league year in March. It would also mean the first two picks in the 2016 NFL Draft would be on the move after five seasons with the teams who drafted them.

The Rams agreed to trade Goff to the Lions last week.