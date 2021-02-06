Report: Packers plan to hire Joe Barry as defensive coordinator

Getty Images

Jim Leonhard didn’t want to become the Packers defensive coordinator and the team has reportedly moved on to a deal with another candidate.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that Joe Barry will become the team’s defensive coordinator. Barry was set to join Brandon Staley’s staff with the Chargers as the linebackers coach/passing game coordinator after working with Staley on the Rams staff last year.

Barry was the Rams’ linebackers coach and assistant head coach for the last four seasons. He and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur were both on the 2017 Rams staff.

He has two previous stints as a defensive coordinator. He worked under father-in-law Rod Marinelli with the Lions in 2007-2008 and held the role in Washington in 2015-2016.