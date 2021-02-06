Rob Gronkowski will become 22nd player to play in at least five Super Bowls

Getty Images

With all the talk of Tom Brady reaching his 10th Super Bowl, there’s been less discussion of Rob Gronkowski reaching his fifth. But a fifth Super Bowl, which Gronkowski will play in on Sunday, is an impressive achievement in its own right.

Gronkowski will become the 22nd player in NFL history to play in at least five Super Bowls when he takes the field on Sunday. He played in the Super Bowls following the 2011, 2014, 2017 and 2018 seasons with the Patriots, and he was injured and missed the Super Bowl when the Patriots made it after the 2016 season.

Brady and Gronk are two of the 22 players who have played in at least five Super Bowls, and seven others were teammates of Brady’s on the Patriots. Getting to a lot of Super Bowls is usually the mark of a good player, but it’s not necessarily the mark of a great player: Sometime a player who played in a lot of Super Bowls just happened to be on a lot of good teams.

Here’s the complete list of players who have played in at least five Super Bowls, counting Brady and Gronkowski on Sunday:

Ten Super Bowls

Tom Brady, New England, XXXVI, XXXVIII-XXXIX, XLII, XLVI, XLIX, LI-LIII; Tampa Bay, LV

Six Super Bowls

Mike Lodish, Buffalo, XXV-XXVIII; Denver, XXXII-XXXIII

Stephen Gostkowski, New England, XLII, XLVI, XLIX, LI-LIII

Five Super Bowls

Marv Fleming, Green Bay, I-II; Miami, VI-VIII

Larry Cole, Dallas, V-VI, X, XII-XIII

Cliff Harris, Dallas, V-VI, X, XII-XIII

Charles Haley, San Francisco, XXIII-XXIV; Dallas, XXVII-XXVIII, XXX

D.D. Lewis, Dallas, V-VI, X, XII-XIII

Preston Pearson, Baltimore, III; Pittsburgh, IX; Dallas, X, XII-XIII

Charlie Waters, Dallas, V-VI, X, XII-XIII

Rayfield Wright, Dallas, V-VI, X, XII-XIII

Cornelius Bennett, Buffalo, XXV-XXVIII; Atlanta, XXXIII

John Elway, Denver, XXI-XXII, XXIV, XXXII-XXXIII

Glenn Parker, Buffalo, XXV-XXVIII; N.Y. Giants, XXXV

Bill Romanowski, San Francisco, XXIII-XXIV; Denver, XXXII-XXXIII; Oakland, XXXVII

Adam Vinatieri, New England, XXXI, XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX; Indianapolis, XLI

Tedy Bruschi, New England, XXXI, XXXVI, XXXVIII-XXXIX, XLII

Matt Light, New England, XXXVI, XXXVIII-XXXIX, XLII, XLVI

Patrick Chung, New England, XLVI, XLIX, LI-LIII

Devin McCourty, New England, XLVI, XLIX, LI-LIII

Matthew Slater, New England, XLVI, XLIX, LI-LIII

Rob Gronkowski, New England, XLVI, XLIX, LI, LIII; Tampa Bay, LV