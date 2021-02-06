Saints facing more league discipline for COVID-19 violations

Getty Images

The NFL is expected to hand down additional discipline against the Saints for violations of the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

The Saints have already been fined a total of $750,000 and stripped of a seventh-round draft pick, while coach Sean Payton was fined $100,000, for two previous violations of league rules. Now NFL Media reports that the Saints are likely to get an even bigger punishment for another violation.

This time the violation involved a person not employed by the team inside the facility. That person had COVID-19 and apparently spread it to Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who had to miss the Saints’ final regular season game because he tested positive.

The Saints could lose additional draft picks for their third offense.