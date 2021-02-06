Teddy Bridgewater wins Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater won the 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the NFL announced on its Honors show Saturday night. The award recognizes the NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of outstanding sportsmanship on the field, including fair play, respect for opponents and integrity in competition.

The award was founded in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer.

As part of the award, Bridgewater will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.

All 32 NFL teams nominated a player for the award, and a panel of former players selected eight finalists.

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell, Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, Colts defensive end Justin Houston and Patriots special teamer Matthew Slater were the AFC finalists, while Bridgewater, Bucs linebacker Lavonte David, Eagles center Jason Kelce and 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk were the NFC finalists.

Current NFL players selected the winner of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Bridgewater took home the award in his first year as a finalist. Past recipients of the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award are Lions running back Adrian Peterson (2019), Saints quarterback Drew Brees (2018) and Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly (2017).