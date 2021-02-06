The Chiefs have arrived in Tampa

USA TODAY Sports

In pre-pandemic times, the Chiefs would have been in Tampa for the last week to practice, fulfill media obligations, and otherwise prepare for the Super Bowl.

This year brought big changes to Super Bowl week, including the Chiefs remaining in Kansas City and traveling to the game on Saturday as if it were a regular season road game. One of those road games was to face the Buccaneers in Tampa in Week 12 and head coach Andy Reid said they’ll be staying in the same hotel that they were in the night before that 27-24 win.

“You know where the meeting rooms are, most of the guys are in the same room,” Reid said, via pool reporter Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. “So, they kind of know where they are there and how to get where they need to go.”

Reid’s son Britt, the Chiefs’ outside linebackers coach, did not make the trip after his involvement in a car crash in Kansas City on Thursday night. Two children were hospitalized with injuries sustained in the crash. Reid, who told police he had two or three drinks, was also taken to the hospital by police.