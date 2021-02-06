Tom Moore still coaching at 82, with no plans for stopping

Getty Images

The first time Tom Moore coached in a Super Bowl, the average ticket price was $30 and the halftime show was “Bob Jani Presents Carnival: A Salute to the Caribbean.” Much has changed since then.

But Moore is still coaching in the Super Bowl. After first coaching at Super Bowl XIII as part of Chuck Noll’s Steelers staff, Moore is now coaching in Super Bowl LV as part of Bruce Arians’ Buccaneers staff. And the 82-year-old Moore doesn’t plan to stop any time soon.

“I want to coach until physically or mentally I can’t or until I die,” Moore told the Rochester Post Bulletin. “Because there is absolutely nothing about working that turns me off. So I want to coach as long as I can, I want to coach as long as someone will hire me and that I can do the job that I’m supposed to do.”

Moore’s current title is offensive consultant, and he has been an offensive coordinator at a number of stops in a six-decade coaching career. He has Super Bowl rings from Super Bowls XIII and XIV with the Steelers and Super Bowl XLI with the Colts. He may earn another ring at Super Bowl LV. And it may not be his last.