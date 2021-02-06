Tyreek Hill reiterates his Olympic dream

Getty Images

The postponed Olympics have given Tyreek Hill another chance to talk about competing in the Olympics.

Last year, Hill spoke in the days prior to the Super Bowl about becoming an Olympic track athlete. This year, he reiterated his desire in an interview with TMZ.com.

“It is still an option because it’s always been my dream to do multiple sports at the highest level,” Hill said. “It would be amazing. I just want to prove a point and also, like, I love competing.”Hill explained that he’d like to try it while he still can.