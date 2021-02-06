Tyreek Hill reiterates his Olympic dream

Getty Images
The postponed Olympics have given Tyreek Hill another chance to talk about competing in the Olympics.
Last year, Hill spoke in the days prior to the Super Bowl about becoming an Olympic track athlete. This year, he reiterated his desire in an interview with TMZ.com.
“It is still an option because it’s always been my dream to do multiple sports at the highest level,” Hill said. “It would be amazing. I just want to prove a point and also, like, I love competing.”Hill explained that he’d like to try it while he still can.
“Like I’m young so why not use everything that I got while I still have it,” Hill said. “Because one day I’m going to be old and I’m not going to be as fast so just use everything I got.”In early 2020, Hill explained that he’d have to lose 20 pounds, dropping from 195 to 175. Of course, he’d then have to put the weight back on, quickly. The Olympics are due to begin on July 19. Football season starts not long thereafter.
It’s unclear what the Chiefs think of this, or whether Hill is truly serious about it. If he’s truly serious about it, he needs to register for the U.S. Olympic track and field trials (they’re scheduled for June 2021), and he needs to start training ASAP — for the 100-meter dash, the 200-meter dash, or perhaps both.