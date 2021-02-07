Andy Reid: “Heart bleeds” for family involved in car accident, didn’t impact peformance

Getty Images

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s son Britt was not filling his role as the team’s outside linebackers coach in Super Bowl LV because he was involved in a car accident last Thursday night.

Reid told police he had two or three drinks before hitting another car in a collision that led to two children and Reid being taken to the hospital. He did not travel to Tampa on Saturday for Super Bowl LV.

Afte the Chiefs lost that game 31-9, Andy Reid was asked about the incident.

“My heart goes out to all those involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl fighting for her life,” Reid said, via Jori Epstein of USAToday.com. “I can’t comment on it any more [but] from a human standpoint, my heard bleeds for everyone involved.”

Britt Reid was in the accident on Thursday night and his father said that the incident had an impact in the last few days, but said they weren’t the deciding factor against the Buccaneers.