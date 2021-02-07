Another seven-figure bet has been placed on the Buccaneers

Getty Images

Most who pick games, whether for fun or potential profit, lean toward Kansas City in Super Bowl LV. At least three people believe in the Buccaneers. And they’ve put up at least $1 million in money where their mouths are.

Via David Purdum of ESPN.com, someone placed a $1 million money-line wager on Tampa Bay with MGM in Nevada. The no-point-spread bet has +135 odds. It will pay $1.35 million if the Buccaneers prevail.

Previously, MGM took a $2.3 million bet on the Buccaneers getting 3.5 points.

Also, a Houston furniture-store owner bet $3.46 million on the Buccaneers plus 3.5 points (at a 27-percent vig) via the DraftKings mobile app in Colorado as a hedge against a promotion that will result in significant losses if the Chiefs win the game.

Simms and I disagree on this one. The attached video has our selections.