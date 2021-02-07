Bruce Arians reiterates his “Hell no” on retiring

Getty Images

Last week, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said “Hell no” when asked if he’s ready to retire. He reiterated that after winning Super Bowl LV.

Asked about a pregame report that Arians could retire and Todd Bowles would step in as the Bucs’ next head coach (a report that PFT quickly refuted), Arians stated again that it’s not happening.

“Hell no, I ain’t going anywhere. I’m trying to get another, then we’ll see,” Arians said.

Arians now has a Coach of the Year award with the Colts, another one with the Cardinals, and a Lombardi Trophy with the Buccaneers. He’s had a great coaching career, and it’s not over yet.