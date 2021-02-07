Bucs get a field goal after Patrick Mahomes interception, lead 31-9

Getty Images

It could have been worse for the Chiefs. But the Buccaneers still still extended their lead to 31-9 with 2:46 left in the third quarter.

After Patrick Mahomes threw an interception to set the Buccaneers up at the Kansas City 45, Leonard Fournette got things started with a 15-yard catch out of the backfield.

Ronald Jones then rushed to the right for a first down on third-and-1 at the Kansas City 21.

But Tampa Bay stalled from there. Tom Brady’s first-down pass to the end zone was out of reach for Tanner Hudson. Brady’s second-down throw was incomplete to Chris Godwin, who couldn’t pull the ball down in bounds. And center Ryan Jensen’s third-down snap went over Brady’s head, though the quarterback fell on the loose ball for a 15-yard loss.

Ryan Succop’s 52-yard field goal went through the uprights to extend Tampa Bay’s lead to 22.