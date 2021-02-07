Bucs’ pressure gets to Patrick Mahomes on first drive

Getty Images

The Chiefs’ banged-up offensive line struggled on its first drive of Super Bowl LV.

Tampa Bay’s pressure repeatedly got to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who had a nice 11-yard scramble to pick up a first down on third-and-7 but otherwise wasn’t able to do a lot.

The Chiefs had to punt after a drive on which Mahomes completed just one of his four passes, for three yards.

Mahomes is one of the best quarterbacks in football at avoiding pressure, but it’s going to be a tough game for him if his offensive line can’t get it together.