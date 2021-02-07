Bucs take 21-6 lead into halftime

Posted by Mike Florio on February 7, 2021, 8:22 PM EST
Super Bowl LV
What a difference 10 weeks makes.

The Chiefs, in Week 12 of the regular season, ran up a huge lead over the Buccaneers and held on. In Super Bowl LV, the Buccaneers have played like a much different team through 30 minutes.

Tampa Bay leads at intermission, 21-6.

In Week 12, the Chiefs had 377 total yards in the first half, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing for 359. The Buccaneers gained 131 first-half yards in the first meeting.

This time around, the Chiefs have 124, and the Buccaneers have 194. This time around, Mahomes has completed nine of 19 passes for 67 yards.

The Buccaneers have gotten three touchdowns, on passes from quarterback Tom Brady to tight end Rob Gronkowski (twice) and from Brady to receiver Antonio Brown. None of those three players were on the 2019 Buccaneers.

The last score of the half was fueled by a pass interference foul by Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland, whose feet tangled with Bucs receiver Mike Evans. Then, another interference call in the end zone on safety Tyrann Mathieu gave the Bucs the ball at the one. Brady found Brown for the score.

After the touchdown, Mathieu inexplicably put a finger in Brady’s face, drawing an unsportsmanlike conduct foul. The Bucs kicked the ball out of the end zone, and the Chiefs took a knee to end the first half.

Kansas City gets the ball to start the second half. They’re down 15. They’ve shown that they know how to come back from double-digit deficits. Their biggest test arguably comes in the third and fourth quarter of Super Bowl LV.

62 responses to “Bucs take 21-6 lead into halftime

  1. The NFL is an embarrassment in their love for TB

    The NFL just lost all its credibility.

  4. If these refs somehow aren’t fixing this game and these are the best refs the NFL has to offer, then the NFL needs to fire all their officials today and start over.

    Spotting the Bucs two TDs in the first half and not even trying to hide the obvious bias. It may be time to turn this one off; total embarrassment for the NFL.

  5. Here comes the crying from Chiefs fans… it’s the Refs fault right? You’re getting schooled by the master Tom Brady so deal with it

  6. … and here come the excuses from the KC fans crying about the (well deserved) flags.

    I guess it’s the refs fault Patrick Mahomes has a 56.3 QBR at halftime.

    Go Bucs!

  7. Bucs have been better team but, don’t count out KC yet.

    Also can the refs just let them play. Its ridiculous!!

  13. Refs aren’t handing the Chiefs the trophy like last year(no call after no call after no call). Loving it. You can’t complain KC fans, doesn’t work both ways.

  14. This is Denver Seattle SB all over again. High power offense meeting a great defense. It’s about to be a blowout.

  15. You can Boo me all you want but this game is garbage. NFL wants Brady to go out on top and it is VERY obvious. Can you please call the game correctly. I am not a KC fan but let’s not hand the game over without letting them play it.

  16. Worst officiating I’ve seen in many years. This is the SB, not pre-season.
    I only wanted to watch a good evenly called game and the NFL could not even provide that.
    Should be ashamed at themselves.
    Again, before everyone thinks I am a KC fan, I am not. I could care less who wins, I was just hoping to see a game called fairly and that is obvious that isn’t going to happen.

  19. Didn’t know the Chiefs would be playing the Bucs AND refs at home. There are Some TICK TACKY calls going against the chiefs D

  20. Who is this singing at halftime? Then, can you understand what he’s singing? I can’t hardly understand a word 👎

  21. The anti Brady mouth breathing crew should direct their ire at the undisciplined chiefs, the bad clock management, and the multiple players offsides on a kick

  24. “Andy Reid: In the Super Bowl refs will let them play, within reason”

    I guess the refs are out to prove Andy Reid wrong .

  26. Not sure what Mathieu thought that would accomplish getting in Brady’s face after they just gave up a TD. Chiefs need to be more disciplined. Offsides on the FG, pass interference twice on a 1 minute drive before the half. Not coming back playing like that.

  28. So if the Chiefs lose how long will it be before Britt Reid gets the blame and even death threats?

  30. I guess it’s the refs fault Patrick Mahomes has a 56.3 QBR at halftime.

    The refs are also shutting down Hill
    Come on aren’t you watching?

  31. So far it’s been all Brady, Gronkowski, Fournette, & Brown…Players who just joined the team this season. With a little help from the refs.

  32. Even Romo said early and often that the KC defense was grabbing on every play. He was right

  33. As a chiefs fans the Bucs defense is playing great, all the credit to them. But the calls on the chiefs defense is awful. 3 really bad flags. One took away an interception and they other kept them on the field for a TD after what would’ve been a FG. Life is too short to get mad about a game but let’s have a balanced 2nd half. Please referees.

  34. “icouldcareless says:
    February 7, 2021 at 8:25 pm
    Here comes the crying from Chiefs fans… it’s the Refs fault right? You’re getting schooled by the master Tom Brady so deal with it”

    Not a fan of either team. But Brady would not be doing any “schooling” without the questionable PI penalties. So your point is meritless. It would be an interesting game if the refs would be consistent.

  36. Stop tugging jerseys, obstructing path of receiver to make up for bad technique or getting beat, lining up offsides, etc…and they won’t call the penalties.

    Todd Bowles is caring a good game so far. Take Hill out of the game (which requires multiple guys, damn that guy is quick laterally too, double Kelce as much as you can too as long as front four are getting pressure most of the time and hope you can defense Mahomes.

    Game is far from over, I fully expect Mahomes to March down the field to open second half and get within a one score game.

    May the beat team win.

  38. You think those seven figure bets made on the Bucs might have something to do with the way this game is being called?

  40. If the Bucs wore Cleveland brown and orange, those flags would be glued in the refs’ pockets.

  41. I’m not a fan of either team. The officiating looks bad. So.e ticky tack penalties in a game where the officials have historically let the teams play. The officials aren’t flagging the Buccaneers for the same type of penalties they are calling on the chiefs. Again, I don’t care who wins, but this is ugly and is making the nfl look bad.

  42. Its hilarious watching chief’s fans cry about refs when the refs were a big factor in their SB win last year.

  43. I 100% hate the chiefs but they are 100% getting screwed by the refs. This is pathetic and hard to watch for casual fans

  44. Too many flags.

    I’m not sure any one penalty was the wrong call.

    But the cumulation of them all IS wrong.

  46. Is no one going to call out Andy Reid for his horrific clock management? KC just scored, they were getting the ball back to start the second half, and Tampa seemed okay with just getting to the half, and then Kool Aid started calling timeouts. Without Reid calling those timeouts, it’s an 8 point game and KC has momentum.

    KC fans can blame the refs, but those penalties only happened because Reid is an idiot.

  47. Some of these pass interference penalties on the Chiefs are just plain comical, every playoff game they just let them play typical NFL No Fun League

  48. yeah right… its the refs…. the penalties are clear on film… Chiefs are known for holding receivers and holding… About time refs call them on their junk!

  49. The fix is in due to the fact it doesn’t want Andy Reid exposed to the media and having to answer question about his son’s car crash injuring those two young kids.

  50. This officiating is horrible. 95 PENALTY YARDS vs K.C. is the most against ANY team including the regular season.

  51. I agree with Simms. Mahomes isn’t moving too well out there. The Chiefs are blowing themselves up – with the little help from the refs. If Mahomes pulls this out? He is truly Superman.

  53. Lance Armstrong was not as good as we all thought and had help with cheating.
    Same thing with Tommy Boy Cry Baby.
    Just no way he can be this good without cheating and help from the NFL refs.
    No. Way.

  54. People wanting the refs to be “consistent” aren’t pointing out what calls they’re missing, or are making in error.

    What they’re really saying is, they want the Chiefs to be doing better. That’s up to the Chiefs, folks!

  55. Stop blaming the refs. Replays show that the KC d-backs are reaching out and grabbing the Buc receivers. One put both arms around the receiver like he was bear hug him. Maybe stop grabbing and the flags would stop.

    Plus the KC offensive tackles are not getting it done. Mahomes is under heavy pressure and the KC receivers do not have time to run downfield. These backup tackles look like pivot turnstiles for the Buc d-ends.

  56. Chiefs and Andy Reid were the darlings last year and got away with holding the entire game. Now they are getting a taste of how it feels to play this years darling of the league.Still have a half to go

  57. flash1224 says:
    February 7, 2021 at 8:34 pm
    I guess it’s the refs fault Patrick Mahomes has a 56.3 QBR at halftime.

    The refs are also shutting down Hill
    Come on aren’t you watching?
    _________________________________

    NO that’d be the Bucs that are shutting down Hill, they’re in White, the refs look like Zebra’s!

  59. C‘mon don‘t complain when the refs do their job. They aren‘t there as spectators and have to call what they see. It‘s notbtheir fault that the Chiefs are playing an undisciplined half. They have to play clean and make plays in the the second half and everything will take care of itself.

  60. faithful49er707 says:
    February 7, 2021 at 8:26 pm
    Bucs have been better team but, don’t count out KC yet.

    Also can the refs just let them play. Its ridiculous!!
    _________________________________

    IF the idea of the game was to “LET THEM PLAY” then why do we even need a rulebook, throw it out the window!

    I DON’T AGREE, there’s a rulebook for a reason and there’s no such thing as a “ticky-tack foul” it’s either a foul or it isn’t, there is no in between’s!

    Maybe some classes on the rulebook and teaching your players what’s a foul and what’s not since they don’t seem to know!

  61. I recall Andy Reid saying in an interview this week that Super Bowl refs typically let the players play.

    Um, yeah, I’m gonna have to kinda disagree with you there.

  62. football4youth says:
    February 7, 2021 at 8:51 pm
    Chiefs and Andy Reid were the darlings last year and got away with holding the entire game. Now they are getting a taste of how it feels to play this years darling of the league.Still have a half to go
    __________________________________

    Not to mention Watkins throwing his defender down 7yds past the line of scrimmage on that long TD and NEVER GETTING CALLED FOR IT!

